Motorists headed from Wellington to the Kapiti Coast on SH1 are being urged to delay their travel after a truck and two cars collided.

Police said there were reports of injuries following the crash, which happened in the northbound lane between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki.

The Transport Agency said the crash had been cleared, but traffic remained at a standstill in the area.

SH1 PUKERUA BAY TO PAEKAKARIKI, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 5:10PM UPDATE

The crash on Paekakariki Hill Road is now CLEAR, but congestion remains. Please continute to avoid the area.^HJ



https://t.co/O0qBh21zIF — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) July 13, 2018

Southbound traffic was being diverted over the the Paekakariki Hill Road, however this is not suitable for trucks and heavy vehicles.

SH1 PUKERUA BAY TO PAEKAKARIKI, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 4:10PM

Due to a serious crash, the northbound lane is BLOCKED, and the southound lane is partially BLOCKED. Please expect severe delays, and delay travel where possible. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/kKZHDSI1ok — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) July 13, 2018

Northbound traffic was being diverted down the southbound lane of SH1.

Motorists should expect lengthy delays, police said in a statement.