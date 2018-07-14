A very exciting idea is coming from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, so exciting it is hard to let enthusiasm leap ahead of realism.

The idea is to erect a distinctive cultural figure, a "pou", on the headland of Ōrākei. It could be the figure of a woman rising from the earth, as large as the statue of Christ that stands over Rio de Janeiro and if it works, it world be equally distinctive.

That is what is exciting but it needs the qualification, "if it works".

Everything depends on an inspired design. Auckland has not lacked exciting concepts for an iconic creation. Queens Wharf cried out for one when it was acquired from the port company, but all it got was the "state house" that sits there today, barely noticed.

The tip of the tank farm reclamation has also been suggested as an idea for a structure as striking as the Sydney Opera House, though it would need to be nothing like Sydney's icon. And anyway it is not the section of tank farm that is going to be cleared for America's Cup bases.

The Ōrākei pou could be constructed in time for the Cup in 2021, looking out on the harbour entrance and the Rangitoto Channel. It would be noticed around the world in even fleeting coverage of the event.

The Auckland Council has contributed $100,000 this year to the search for a suitable design and has promised another $900,000 towards the construction cost. Mayor Phil Goff is hoping for something that "will be enjoyed equally by Māori, the wider community and international visitors".

So it has to be good. Ngāti Whātua need to tap the best minds in Māori art to conceive of something unlike they have probably done before. A pou is a pole, usually carved, but this sounds like more than a particularly large carving. It will need to work when seen from a great distance.

And it will need to be completely unlike the monument to MJ Savage on the other headland of Bastion Pt.

It will need to expect some mockery initially. Art that works outdoors might not look its best as a drawing on paper, and probably will have to "grow on" most citizens. Often it is not until it's been on the landscape for a while that we look at it and realise we love it.

That is the possibility Ngāti Whātua are offering. It is truly exciting.