Ironman legend Terenzo Bozzone is due to have surgery today as his recovery continues from being hit by a truck while cycling.

The 33-year-old has shared a photo of himself on social media wearing a hospital gown and cap - and a cheeky smile.

Bozzone, 33, was hit while cycling at Kumeu 10 days ago.

"Today's the day I get me mug fixed," he said on Facebook.

"Surgery today to fix my broken eye socket, I'm in great hands and looking forward to starting my recovery."

Bozzone also thanked the public for all the love and support.

"You are amazing and I'm so grateful."

Fans were quick to offer their support and best wishes ahead of his operation today.

"Speedy recovery, Terenzo," one wrote.

"Eh stay strong, fella! You're tough as nails. Let it heal, let it heart - take care," another said.

While one fan simply said: "Thinking of you."

The man believed to be the driver of the truck that hit Bozzone, leaving him seriously injured, has been tracked down by police.

Bozzone suffered facial and head injuries and a concussion in the crash.

Emergency services were called to Waitakere Rd, near Kumeu, on July 3.

The ironman has won 37 international titles, which includes 23 Ironman 70.3 or half-Ironman distance triathlon titles.

He is married to Kelly Bozzone, and has a son called Cavalo.