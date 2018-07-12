A woman is due to appear in court in relation to a crash in Levin this week that left two people dead.

Police said the 33-year-old is to appear in the Levin District Court this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the single-car crash near the corner of State Highway 1 and Lindsay Rd about 7.30pm on Monday.

One person had died and five others were injured.

Police later said a second person had died in Wellington Hospital on Tuesday night.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.