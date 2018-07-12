Hawke's Bay Police are seeking public help following a dangerous driving incident in Napier.



At around 8.30am on Thursday (12 July) a dark blue old model Honda Torneo was seen swerving and speeding on The Esplanade.



The car's rear registration plate was missing, but the front registration number is CQS883.



The same car was also seen being driven erratically on Marine Parade at around 12.45pm the day before (Wednesday 11 July).



Police would like to hear from a woman who was walking on the footpath on The Esplanade with a young girl on a bike or scooter at the time.



This woman tried to take a photo of the car as it swerved towards her on the footpath.



If this was you, you know who the woman is, or you were in the area at the time please contact Napier Police on (06) 831 0700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.