The Mount Maunganui Lotto shop customer who won $1 million last Saturday night has finally come forward.

"We haven't had a chance to speak to them yet, but plan to do so this morning," a Lotto New Zealand spokeswoman said.

Bayfair Lotto shop manager Tracy Stent said earlier this week that the store had been very busy since the winning First Division ticket had been announced.

"We are very happy this has happened since we already had a First Division win in April... to get another $1m so soon is wonderful," she said.

"We are just thrilled it is our chance to win again."

Official figures reveal the Bayfair Lotto shop is the second luckiest in the Bay of Plenty, with Greerton Lotto taking top spot and Whakatane's Halfway Story ranking third.

"We have got lots of regulars who come in every week and have done for years," Stent said this week.

"They love their local Lotto shop."