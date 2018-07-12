A prominent entertainer has appeared in court in relation to an alleged family violence incident.

He is fighting to keep his name secret and name suppression was continued today when he appeared in North Shore District Court.

The man is charged with injuring with intent. The alleged victim is a woman.

Defence lawyer Paul Wicks today entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client and successfully argued for name suppression to continue.

The accused had appeared in court last month and was granted bail.

The entertainer's lawyer argued successfully then for interim name suppression, saying the man would suffer extreme hardship if identified because of his job and because he had not yet told his parents or children about the charge.