Police have named the 17-year-old who died at a vacant Buckland Rd property.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua, Counties Manukau Field Crime Manager, said she was Demetrius Pairama from Auckland.

"Police are continuing to offer support to her family and our deepest sympathies are with them at this tragic time."

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua said police were still working to establish all of the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We are confident that through our inquiries we will ultimately determine what has transpired at this vacant property," Vaaelua said.

Police confirmed that no one has been charged in relation to this death.