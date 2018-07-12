Police hunting a man in connection with a shooting in Invercargill are making a national television appeal to locate him.

Police have a warrant to arrest Anthony Miles Tamaiti Watkins (24) in relation to the shooting where a 52-year-old man was shot in the leg on June 30.

Watkins was known to have connections to Invercargill, Dunedin and the Bay of Plenty.

Detective Chris Lucy said it was important that Watkins is found.

That's why we'll be making an appeal on the popular television programme Police Ten 7 tonight," he said.

"While Police continue to make enquiries, the more people who see a picture of Watkins, the greater chance we have of arresting him.

The community holds the key to finding him, he said.

"As we've previously said, Watkins can be unpredictable, so we advise any member of the public who sees him to call 111," Det Lucy said.

Earlier this week the victim of the shooting was released from hospital and continues to recover at home.

If the any members of the public can help with ongoing enquiries to locate Watkins, please contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400.

Alternatively, people can make anonymous calls to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.