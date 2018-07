The man who died after a bus he was working on fell on him in Leithfield has been named.

It was local man Brent Antony Watkins.

Police say it was understood the 55-year-old was working on a bus on July 10 and became trapped by the bus which had rolled or landed on him.

Emergency services were called to the property about 4:20pm, but Watkins could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The death would be referred to the Coroner.