A 25-year-old man has been arrested following an incident that put a 43-year man in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Dylan Ross said the assault took place at Mobil petrol station on Saturday night.

The victim of the assault was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

"We would like to thank members of the public who have come forward with information which has helped lead us to make an arrest," Ross said.

Advertisement

An attacker is due in Dunedin District Court tomorrow, July 12, charged with wounding with reckless disregard.