An 80-year-old woman is being taken to Dunedin hospital in a serious condition after rolling her car.

Emergency services attended the crash on Alva St in Dunedin at 4.25pm.

Cordons were been put in place at High St, which crosses with Alva St.

"Initial indication suggested the person was in a serious condition and was still responding," a police spokesperson said.

A St Johns spokesperson confirmed that the woman was serious and was being transported to Dunedin Hospital's emergency department.