Two men have been arrested in connection with the aggravated robbery of a Foxton dairy.

Police say the dairy located on State Highway 1 was robbed at about 7am on Friday May 18.

The men, aged 31 and 23, have been charged with aggravated robbery and are due to reappear in Levin District Court next month.

Police also located the vehicle used during the robbery after it was abandoned at Otaki Beach later that same morning.

An examination of the vehicle has been completed.

"Although arrests have been made we would still like to hear from anyone with any information about this matter, especially members of the public who were present in the Otaki Beach area when the vehicle was abandoned," Detective Sergeant Peter Vine says.

"Your information is still valuable to us."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Levin CIB on (06) 366 0500, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.