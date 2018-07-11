Nurses will go ahead with plans to strike tomorrow after negotiations failed to resolve the pay dispute.

The New Zealand Nurses' Organisation confirmed negotiations with the district health boards being facilitated by the employment Relations Authority ended this morning.

No suitable agreement was reached, so the 24-hour strike will go ahead from 7am tomorrow.

"The NZNO negotiating team has advised the DHB's representatives that we remain available for further talks to resolve the negotiation impasse and to achieve an offer that is acceptable to our members," NZNO industrial services manager Cee Payne said.

"Life preserving services and contingency plans will be in place across the twenty district health boards. Patient safety and public safety is paramount."

DHBs are waiting to receive the final recommendations from the employment relations authority, spokeswoman Helen Mason says.

"We're very disappointed that strike action is going ahead," she said at an announcement this afternoon.

Mason said the recommendations would be taken "very seriously" and it was disappointing NZNO hadn't waited for those recommendations before deciding on strike action.

"We've been very, very focused on planning for strike action."

DHBs have been working for months to prepare for possible strike action, she said.

Anyone with an urgent medical need should not hesitate to dial 111 or go to an emergency department, she said.

For day to day medical queries she asked that people remember to contact their GPs or use the 0800 healthline number.

She said the facilitation process was ongoing and confidential, so she would not comment on it.

"I remain optimistic that we'll get those recommendations in the near future."

The ERA facilitator was "very aware of the impending industrial action".

Mason did not know whether the recommendations would come in before the strike took place.

The recommendations are not binding on the parties, but Mason said DHBs were pleased to have a third party involved.

"We're going to be looking at those recommendations very seriously."

The Government had hoped last-minute talks between district health boards and nurses would avert strike action on Thursday.

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters said yesterday Government was very disappointed that nurses had voted to reject the latest pay offer and walk off the job for 24 hours on Thursday.

"From this point the Government believes there is still time to avert industrial action. We encourage DHBs and NZNO to continue with urgent facilitation talks over the next two days. As it stands, though, we are on track for a strike action on Thursday which will cause disruption to health services nationwide," Peters told reporters yesterday.

"We are still hoping that, even at this 11th hour, reconciliation can happen. But that's where things are and the public need to know it. We need the public to be prepared. We've made all the steps possible we can to ensure there is the least amount of sacrifice, or medical difficulty, with respect to potential patients," Peters said.

All NZNO members striking will walk out of the hospitals in time for the industrial action and join the picket at the hospitals.

The rallies for Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington begin at 7am outside the main hospitals.

