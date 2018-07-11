A Tauranga iwi is putting up a $10,000 reward for information about an alleged paedophile ring.

Police are seeking more information after the wife of deceased politician Awanui Black claimed he preyed upon children and led a child-adult sex ring.

The Ngāi Te Rangi iwi trust is putting up $10,000 for evidence that results in a conviction.

And iwi trust chief executive Paora Stanley is putting up an additional thousand dollars out of his own pocket.

He says he knew Awanui as a good man but the iwi has to do what it can to help police find out the truth.

Meanwhile, police say no victims have come forward since Black's widow Anihera Zhou Black publicly accused him via a Facebook video of being a paedophile.

Detective Inspector Mark Loper said police were continuing to seek further information after speaking to the widow regarding her allegations.

"Based on the information available to us at this time, no victims have come forward to police and no victims have been identified," he said.

"All allegations are taken seriously and we are committed to building a relationship of trust to receive the information police need to progress this matter."

Loper said police were continuing to gather further information and are keen to hear from anyone who may have been affected.

"We welcome contact from anyone who wishes to share information with us about the allegations.

"We have compassionate staff who will listen very carefully to what victims have to say," Loper said.

"Any information which is given to us will be carefully assessed by specialist staff, who can also ensure the right support services are available. "