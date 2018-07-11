A 17-year-old girl found murdered in Mangere had died on Saturday, a day before her body was found at a vacant property, an autopsy has revealed.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the death of the teenage girl at a Buckland Rd property.

Her body was found by police late on Sunday evening.

A scene examination, including a forensic analysis of the scene, had been completed over the past two days at the address as police sought to piece together what had taken place.

Police said initial indications from inquiries showed the death occurred some time during the day on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua said the investigation was in its early phases, however police were speaking with several individuals in relation to this matter.

"Any homicide case is a tragedy, however this case involves a vulnerable young female and we are determined to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, which is the priority in our investigation.

"We are also offering support to the family of the victim," Vaaelua said.

A formal identification of the victim had now been completed but police were not in a position to release the name of the deceased as next of kin are yet to be informed.

"We appreciate that there is media interest in this matter, however this is a very complex matter and for investigational reasons, we are only able to release limited information at this time.

"We will provide further information as soon as we are in a position to do so."

A Housing New Zealand spokesman told the Herald that the house was one of its properties but said the previous tenants, who had been long-term tenants, had moved out on June 28.