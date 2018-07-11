New Zealand's own World Cup oracle Jimmy the Kea has successfully predicted another FIFA World Cup result choosing France to win the first semi-final this morning.

After successfully predicting three of the four quarter final games over the weekend, the intelligent kea from Ngā Manu Nature Reserve in Waikanae successfully predicted France to be the winner this morning.

He chose France and Belgium to win their matches, and England and Russia to win their games last weekend.

The only game he wrongly predicted was Russia's match against Croatia, which saw Croatia win 4-3 on penalties.

As highly intelligent creatures the exercise was part of Ngā Manu's enrichment programme.

Ngā Manu manager Matu Booth said, "Kaka and kea in particular need a lot of stimulation and to save them from being bored we have just done extensive refurbishment of Jimmy's aviary introducing more interactive opportunities for them."

Victoria University PhD researcher Daniel Donoghue came up with the idea, creating an apparatus where the animals hauled up a box tied to a chain and put a reward in it to see how quickly they could solve the problem about how to get to the box.

"The only way they could do it is to haul up the chain, put the chain under their foot, take another grab of the chain and haul it up a bit further and then put that under their foot.

"It's a little bit of a problem for them to solve, not all birds can do that.

"Jimmy has been making his choices using that technique.

"We put creamed rice as a reward in two boxes and attached a flag on the outside of the teams playing, and then Jimmy makes the choice."

English fans will be pleased to know that Jimmy has chosen England to take out the second semi-final tomorrow morning against Croatia.

"With the match this morning between France and Belgium he pulled up both flags to the top and then dropped them down and obviously couldn't decide at all before picking France whereas tomorrow's result he had no problem at all, he went straight for the England creamed rice."

The exciting part about Jimmy's predictions is a lot of his choices have been surprising because they haven't been the favourites to win the match.

Jimmy's Predictions:

Uruguay vs France: France - Correct

Brazil vs Belgium: Belgium - Correct

England vs Sweden: England - Correct

Russia vs Croatia: Russia – Wrong

France vs Belgium: France – Correct

Croatia vs England: England – To be determined