Three men, at least one of them carrying a firearm, fired more than five shots during a rampage through a Hamilton home which killed an aspiring chef and left another man battling horrific injuries, a source claims.

Robert Nelson was shot dead while a 17-year-old is fighting for his life in Waikato Hospital after up to three gunmen rained down a series of shots in a Matthews Cres, Melville, house about 1am Sunday.

Nelson's partner, Kahlee Marfell who turns 21 at the end of the month, is also recovering from surgery after suffering what is believed to a bullet wound to both femurs after a bullet went through one thigh and ended up in the other.

Marfell and other family have spoken out of the heroics of Nelson, who shielded her from bullets after the gunmen stormed inside.

Other family are defending Marfell's father, Mongrel Mob member Mark "Griff" Griffiths. Griffiths' niece Nadine Lovini was angry at "judgmental comments about her family because they were connected to the Mongrel Mob".

A relative today revealed more of what she claims happened that night.

The scene of a fatal shooting on Matthews Cres, Melville, Hamilton. Forensic staff were still at the scene fingerprinting areas of the house. Photo / Jason Oxenham

She says two or three shooters knocked on the door when everyone was in bed.

Marfell got up and answered the door to find the armed men standing there, asking, "Is Mark home".

Marfell then walked away through the dining and kitchen area to the top of the hallway but was shot in the femur, or upper thigh, the relative told the Herald.

The bullet passed through one leg and penetrated Marfell's other thigh.

Griffiths' 17-year-old nephew had been staying at the property for the past few months and heard the ruckus, getting up to confront the intruders.

The teen then pushed Marfell behind him, out of harm's way back down the hallway towards her room, and stood in front of the gunmen only to be been shot four times - in the head, shoulder and twice in the torso, the relative said.

Forensic staff examine for fingerprints on the sliding door entrance to a garage which had recently been converted into another room at the house. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Nelson also got up and ran towards the gunmen, shielding Marfell from further gunfire before he was also shot.

Meanwhile, Griffiths was in his room and arrived to the bloodied scene with the gunmen having fled, the relative said.

She added that Griffiths was now wary of being with other family members for fear of them becoming a target.

The relative said she was also upset at rumours the incident was gang-related. Although Griffiths had served jail term for indiscretions he was a loving uncle and someone who was always willing to help others.

A relative of those connected to the shooting say the armed offenders knocked on the front door, above, of the Matthews Cres home before storming in and firing shots. Photo / File

"He's the most honest, trustworthy, reliable person. He's approachable, he's a fair person, you can talk to him about anything.

"He's liked by everyone and he's easily contactable. Just because [gang members] wear a patch it doesn't mean they're a bad person."

Police have been contacted for comment about the comments as described to the Herald.

They issued a statement saying: "As the investigation is ongoing police cannot comment in relation to the points raised."

Nelson's sister, Erin, spoke out about the shooting at the weekend.

Erin believed the attack was random or a case of mistaken identity. She stressed her brother was an "innocent person caught in the crossfire".

"Somebody arrived to the house and attacked about four people inside. There was another person holed up inside who wasn't injured," she said.

Marfell also spoke out from her Waikato Hospital bed on Monday morning, thankful at being alive, despite being shot.

"You get shot f****ing how many times and you are still alive. I think that's a solid effort. That's a solid effort. Still alive," she said.

A neighbour today told the Herald he heard at least three "muffled shots" while watching a movie at the time of the shooting.

Forensic police were still at the scene today carrying out their investigation, with one armed officer on guard.

Meanwhile, a Givealittle page set up for the family of Robert Nelson has so far raised nearly $6500.