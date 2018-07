A Tauranga bank has been robbed today.

The 11th Ave branch of ANZ Bank is now closed and police are investigating the robbery which reportedly happened at 10.40am.

A sign has been placed on the door of the bank stating the robbery and advising customers to use the Tauranga CBD branch instead.

A reporter at the scene said police officers can be seen inside the 11th Ave branch and two security guards were manning the door.

