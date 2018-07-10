State Highway 1 through Whangārei is closed and detours are in place after a crash outside the Otaika shops.

Police and emergency services were called to SH1 at Otaika, Whangārei, at about 10.34am today after a crash involving three vehicles.

A Bid Food truck and two cars have collided and two people have been taken to hospital.

A woman had to be extricated from one of the cars by Fire and Emergency staff, but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Diversions are in place around the shops as police carry out their investigation work and the road is cleared.

The police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The area of SH1 near the Otaika shops has seen a number of accidents in recent years.