The Family Court needs to be better equipped to deal with parents who have alienated children from their partner after a breakup, the author of a new study says.

Parental alienation - mostly commonly caused by one parent making negative comments about the other to a child – has widespread and serious negative effects on the child later in life.

A new University of Otago study by Nelson-based solicitor Lee James, published in the New Zealand Family Law Journal this week, concludes that reforms of the Family Court are needed to deal with the issue.

James, who has practised family law for 20 years, said parental alienation was one of the most challenging problems she and her colleagues dealt with.

"It's about the child rejecting contact with the other parent but as a result of the behaviour of the alienating parent.

"And generally, it is when the child has had a positive relationship with the targeted parent."

Alienating behaviour includes one parent making negative comments about the other parent, limiting contact or communication, getting upset if a child is affectionate towards the other parent, expecting the child to choose between one of the parents, asking a child to spy on the other parents, or making the child feel bad about spending time with the other parent.

The negative effects on the child were significant, James found in her study, and could lead to depression, insecurity, reduced self-esteem, gender identity problems, and mistrust.

Her paper proposed two main changes to the Family Court. The first would be the ability to identify alienation and its causes. And the second would be the ability to get more help for children in such cases.

Research had shown that there was a close link between severe alienation and personality disorders in the parent who was responsible for estranging the child.

"Earlier identification by way of psychological assessment would certainly make it easier and improve outcomes for children if that can be dealt with," James said.

Under existing law, assessments can already be ordered for children in the Family Court, but not for adults. However, parents are usually responsible for a child's alienation after a relationship breaks down.

There were also no measures in current laws to direct counselling for a child or reunification with a parent, James said.

Reforms of the Family Court by the previous National-led Government in 2014 removed judges' ability to order counselling for children.

There were some challenges in the proposed reforms. Some children were "justifiably estranged" from parents because of violence, abuse or neglect, James said.

She believed that her recommended changes would help to assist in these cases, which often consumed huge resources in the court.