Three teenagers - aged 18, 15 and 12 - are in custody after police pursuit ended in a crash on the Southern Motorway.

The vehicle was driven the wrong way down the busy motorway after police had abandoned the pursuit.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Dave Glossop said: "This was an absolutely terrifying incident for all motorists who will have witnessed this vehicle and we are absolutely amazed that no person has been injured.

"It is through sheer luck that I can say that there are no injuries following this incident."

After police failed to stop the driver the car entered the Southern Motorway at Drury in excess of 100kmh where it was spotted by the Eagle helicopter.

The car exited the motorway at Ramarama before getting back onto the motorway heading north bound, this time on the right side of the motorway.

The driver then made a U-turn crashing into a police vehicle.

The vehicle appears to have crashed into a truck at the Papakura interchange, partially blocking the north-bound lanes.

There were no reported injuries and three people are now in custody.



NZTA confirmed both northbound lanes were temporarily blocked to enable vehicle recovery but had since reopened.

There is congestion from Drury to Papakura. Motorists should expect delays.

Officers used a rolling block to control traffic during the pursuit.