Emergency services are dealing with a major crash in Auckland after a vehicle was tracked from police Eagle helicopter.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle drove in the wrong direction on the Southern Motorway.

No road pursuit occurred, but instead the Eagle helicopter tracked the vehicle from the air.

The vehicle appears to have crashed into a truck at the Papakura interchange, partially blocking the north-bound lanes.

There were no reported injuries and three people are now in custody.



NZTA confirmed both northbound lanes were temporarily blocked to enable vehicle recovery but had since reopened.

There is congestion from Drury to Papakura. Motorists should expect delays.

Officers used a rolling block to control traffic during the pursuit.