A second person has died after the crash in Levin on Monday night.



The person was a passenger in the car and died in Wellington Hospital last night.



Police say the serious crash unit is investigating the crash.



The crash occurred near the corner of State Highway 1 and Lindsay Rd about 7.30pm and only involved one vehicle.

One person died at the scene.

Four others also suffered moderate to minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital.