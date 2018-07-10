The Government has announced $158 million of 10-year interest-free loans to Tauranga City Council to support major infrastructure projects.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phil Twyford made the announcement this morning in a statement and said further announcements on Tauranga infrastructure were expected in the coming months.

He said the $158m in loans from the $1b Housing Infrastructure Fund would improve resilience and environmental outcomes in drinking water and wastewater in Tauranga, "which is facing high housing demand".

"The infrastructure that will be built with this funding to support new housing includes capacity upgrades to the Te Maunga Wastewater Treatment Plant and a new Waiari water treatment plant."

Twyford said the infrastructure would provide water and wastewater capacity for an additional 35,000 houses, which could be either infill or greenfield developments.

"While there has been a big focus on the housing crisis in Auckland, there are also issues needing to be addressed in high growth areas like Tauranga. Its population is expected to continue to grow, and demand for housing is already high," he said.

"Tauranga City Council is keen to accelerate housing developments, and funding towards infrastructure to support such developments will go a long way to ease pressures on councils."

Twyford said work on finalising the loan was a great example of how central and local government could work together to address New Zealand's housing crisis.

More infrastructure project announcements were expected in the coming months once business cases were evaluated and approved, and that would include the greenfield development at Te Tumu in Papamoa East.

The Government says the Housing Infrastructure Fund will enable at least 28,000 new dwellings in high growth areas to be built over the next 10 years.