A crash is partially blocking the left lane of the Southwestern Motorway southbound approaching Auckland Airport and causing delays.
The incident occurred on George Bolt Memorial Drive heading towards the airport on the link from SH20 and SH20A around 8am today.
The New Zealand Transport Agency tweeted at 8.15am and asked that motorists allow for extra time during travel due to the delays.
Meanwhile, a crash in the right lane before St Lukes Rd on the Northwestern Motorway heading citybound is also causing delays.
Advertisement
The NZTA is advising drivers to merge left to pass and to expect some delays.