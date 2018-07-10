A crash is partially blocking the left lane of the Southwestern Motorway southbound approaching Auckland Airport and causing delays.

The incident occurred on George Bolt Memorial Drive heading towards the airport on the link from SH20 and SH20A around 8am today.

The New Zealand Transport Agency tweeted at 8.15am and asked that motorists allow for extra time during travel due to the delays.

SH20A FROM SOUTHWESTERN MWY, AIRPORT-BOUND, CRASH - 8:15AM

A crash is part-blocking the left lane on the link from #SH20 to #SH20A (George Bolt Mem Dr) towards the airport. Allow extra time for some delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/wAYlvCb5OZ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 10, 2018

Meanwhile, a crash in the right lane before St Lukes Rd on the Northwestern Motorway heading citybound is also causing delays.

The NZTA is advising drivers to merge left to pass and to expect some delays.