The niece of a man whose daughter was gunned down inside her Hamilton home, leaving her boyfriend dead, has defended her Mongrel Mob relative.

Nardine Lovini says she is sick of reading judgmental comments about her family because they were connected to the Mongrel Mob.

Kahlee Marfell is recovering in Waikato Hospital after surgery from the shooting during the early hours of Sunday morning which claimed the life of 23-year-old Robert Nelson who died shielding her from bullets in the bedroom of her house in Matthews Cres, Melville.

Marfell and a 17-year-old man were both seriously injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Nelson's sister, Erin, has confirmed her brother will be farewelled in the city on Saturday.

Marfell spoke out saying that she was "still alive" in a Facebook video posted yesterday.

The injured man remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Marfell is the daughter of Mark Griffiths, a member of the Mongrel Mob in Waikato.

Speaking out in frustration on Facebook, Griffiths niece, Lovini, said her uncle was "a good man, one of the best".

"He has helped raise me as my father figure and i have always been able to count on him to be there for me with whatever is needed!" she wrote. "I can guarantee a text from him everyday wishing me a good day. I can guarantee when I forget lunch at work, he's there at 12:30 waiting in the car park with food!

Long read BUT I have been reading a lot in the papers and all the judgmental comments that come with those articles. All... Posted by Nadine Lovini on Monday, 9 July 2018

Forensic staff map out the scene at this Matthews Cres, Hamilton, home on Sunday afternoon after Robert Nelson was shot dead. Photo/File.

"No one knows half of the good deeds he does within our community. And that goes along with his brothers within the Mongrel Mob too!

"Yes, he is a gang member. Yes, he wears a patch. But there is so much more to him then that people put aside because of his label."

She said the shooting had shocked their family but said neither her uncle nor the Mongrel Mob were to blame.

"Lets all bare in mind that he was at home. My cousins were at home. And no matter what your status is, everyone should be safe in their own homes! He is not ONLY a gang member, he is much much more then that!"

Erin Nelson has confirmed her brother's funeral will be held at Newstead Chapel at Hamilton Cemetery at 1pm on Saturday.

The wake will be held from 3pm at Stormforce Gym in Frankton where her brother was a member.