Police are keeping guard at the scene of a suspicious house fire in a small West Coast town north of Westport.

Fire crews were called to the house, on Torea St in Granity, about 10.45 last night to find it well involved.

Crews from Granity, Waimangaroa and Westport brought the fire under control.

The house wasn't occupied and no one was injured, but authorities were treating the fire as possibly suspicious.

Police were maintaining guard at the house until fire investigators visited the scene this morning.