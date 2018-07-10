Five people have been rescued from a motorhome which crashed into Henley Lake in Masterton.

Fire and Emergency said firefighters were called to the crash about 8pm to find the motorhome 30m off the road.

A spokesman said there were five people inside the vehicle, and emergency services had to use a small boat to get to them.

"We found the people were safe. Brought them back to shore and they were attended to by ambulance," he said.

Police said the car came off the road at Te Ore Ore Rd but stayed above the water line.

All five occupants of the vehicle had no apparent injuries and no ambulance transport was needed.