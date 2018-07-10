Police have spoken to the widow of politician Awanui Black about allegations her husband was a paedophile.

Anihera Zhou Black posted the allegations against her husband, who died in 2016, on Facebook over the weekend.

Although police confirmed in a statement they had spoken to her regarding the allegations, they provided no futher details of the conversation.

"Police takes allegations of this nature very seriously and the interests and welfare of any potential victims are a priority to us," Detective Inspector Mark Loper said in the statement.

"We encourage anyone with information they wish to discuss with police, or matters they wish to report, to contact us via their local station or by contacting the Adult Sexual Assault team on ASA@police.govt.nz."

"Anyone who wishes to come forward and speak with us can be assured they can do so in confidence.

"Any information which is given to us will be assessed to determine what further steps may be required from a police perspective, particularly appropriate support which can be offered to individuals."

Anihera Zhou Black made the allegations against her husband in a video posted on Saturday afternoon.

"I wondered why Awa invited so many young people through our home over the years and I thought it was to be a good aunty and uncle. I know differently now.

"He became a predator, a recruiter, a teacher, a pimp, a ringleader of one of the many child-adult sex rings here in his beloved Tauranga Moana and he took that shit nationwide with all his contacts in every stream of life.

"They would recruit the innocent.... share them around like a box of beer, consume every last drop and discarding the empty vessels into the gutter, soulless, cold and broken."

The couple was married for 26 years.