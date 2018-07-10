Grizzles the results rooster has ditched his French loyalties as the Fifa World Cup reaches its business end.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall enlisted his rooster at the start of the tournament to pick results in an attempt to match famous prediction animals such as Paul the Octopus who correctly predicted the result of each of Germany's 2010 World Cup matches.

Grizzles' foresight has been up and down throughout the campaign but the mayoral poultry hit a purple patch in the quarter-finals, picking all four winners.

With food placed under the flags of football teams, Grizzles indicates his pick by which tray he goes to.

Advertisement

While Grizzles has consistently picked France - "Le Coq clearly clouding his judgment" - the rooster has gone for Belgium in Wednesday morning's semi-final against France and backed Croatia to topple England for a spot in Monday morning's final.

Grizzles says the dream English run will come to an end against Croatia on Thursday morning.

"This goes against his loyalty to France so he must know something," McDouall said. "Or he is just a dumb bird."

France v Belgium kicks off at 6am on Wednesday followed by England v Croatia the same time on Thursday.

World Cup semifinals: Why each team will (and won't) make the final