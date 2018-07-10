A man has bitten a police dog while fleeing police.

The 33-year-old man was due to appear in New Plymouth District Court today on a number of driving, dishonesty and violence charges.

The man allegedly crashed his vehicle into several parked cars and other structures in the suburb of Bell Block, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm yesterday.

When the vehicle became inoperable, he broke into a residential property and demanded the occupant's car keys.

He took the vehicle and again drove recklessly, crashing into parked cars.

After abandoning the second vehicle, police believe the man approached the occupants of two addresses on Parklands Ave and demanded keys to their vehicles.

Detective Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said the man was found by police a short time later but he fled the scene.

"A police dog was used to track him down but the man has fought with the dog, slamming it into the ground and a concrete wall, and biting its head.

"The dog is recovering well, he's now at home with his handler and is not expected to suffer any long-term side effects."

The man was also injured and was taken to hospital.

"There were a number of people who contacted police at the time of these events, but any further witnesses are urged to come forward," Bouterey said.

"Also, anyone who may have found discarded items on their property or had their vehicle damaged should contact New Plymouth Police on 06 759 5500."

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.