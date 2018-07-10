An Australian man who was run over after lying down in the middle of the road has been left with critical injuries.

The 27-year-old was hit by a car in Lake St, Queenstown, about 1am today after the driver failed to spot him in the road.

The man, who was lying down near the intersection with Man St, was initially taken to Lakes District Hospital to be treated.

He was later taken to Invercargill Hospital by air ambulance, before being flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Advertisement

The tourist suffered internal bleeding and is currently in a critical but stable condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is reviewing the scene of the accident.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Steven Watt, of Queenstown, said the force is "looking for anyone who was in the area at that time of night''.

"If they could make themselves known to police that would be great.''