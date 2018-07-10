Police have charged two Whangārei men in relation to the gun-point robbery of an ANZ bank.

The robbery in March allegedly saw two masked robbers - one carrying a firearm - go into the ANZ bank on the corner of Bank St and Rust Ave in central Whangārei, and demand cash, before fleeing on foot, about 11.30pm.

Nine bank staff and two customers were present at the time but none was injured.

Police have today arrested two men and charged them with aggravated robbery.



A 23-year-old and a 25 year-old male, both from Whangārei, have been charged with aggravated robbery and are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow.



Acting Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said the arrests were a great result which followed a determined effort by staff over several months of investigation.



"We want the public to be assured that we will go to every length to hold offenders to account.



"This was a frightening incident for staff and witnesses at the scene and we hope these arrests will provide some reassurance to the community.



"We also want to thank the members of the public who assisted our investigation by providing information which helped in identifying the alleged offenders."

Advertisement

Proctor said police continued to make enquiries and could not rule out any further arrests.



Anyone who has information about this case but has yet to speak to Police is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Dave Wilkinson on 09 430 4500 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.