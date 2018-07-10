

Bones are being removed today from two whales washed up on a Northland beach.

The marine mammals, believed to be rare pygmy right whales, were found dead on Taupō Bay on Monday morning by locals who notified the Department of Conservation.

A female about 5m long and a calf measuring 2m were about 500m apart with the adult at the mid-point of the bay and the calf at the southern end.

At a meeting between DoC and local iwi, it was decided to flense the whales and to wait for the next high tide between 4pm and 5pm today to wash the mammals away.

"It's logistically challenging to move them. The digger can't do it because they are too heavy and the machine doesn't have the right parts to carry out the work," DoC spokeswoman Abi Monteith said.

She said DoC and local iwi would remove whatever bones they could before the high tide.

Monteith said DoC biodiversity rangers would stay on site after the high tide to monitor the situation.

The removal of bones would continue if the whales did not get washed away at high tide, she said.

DoC believes the whales are so rare they have only been sighted at sea 30 times.

They are mostly found in Antarctic waters- Taupō Bay was near the northern limit of their range- and they were a pelagic, or migratory, species.