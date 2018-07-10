The investigation into a shooting in Melville which killed a 23-year-old and seriously injured two other young people is continuing.

Field Crime Manager Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said police were continuing to examine the scene at the Matthews Crescent address and were interviewing a number of people as part of ongoing enquiries.

The house remains cordoned off and a bunch of flowers has been placed at the scene.

Budding chef Robert Nelson, 23, died trying to protect his girlfriend Kahlee Marfell, who is recovering from being shot several times at Waikato Hospital. The trio were staying at Marfell's family home when they were shot at in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Another young man who was also staying at the address remains in a critical condition at Waikato Hospital, a Waikato DHB spokeswoman confirmed.

Smith said people would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Matthews Crescent area in the early hours of Sunday morning who may have heard or seen anything suspicious and has not yet been spoken to by police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

