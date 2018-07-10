Clearer CCTV footage could be the key to tracking down the man who allegedly raped a woman in the Hamilton Museum carpark in May.

The woman had become separated from her friends and was standing in a courtyard near the Outback Inn at about 2.30am on Sunday May 20 when the man approached her and convinced her to go for a walk with him.

They had walked along Victoria St and into the carpark behind the museum when he asked her to have sex with him.

When the woman refused, he pushed her down to the ground and raped her.

Advertisement

Police are asking for the public's help to identify this man as they investigate a rape in Hamilton's CBD in May. Photo / NZ Police

The male is described as being of Indian descent, approximately 172cm tall, skinny build and clean shaven with short black hair.

Constable Rhiannon Jones of Hamilton City CIB said police needed to identify the man in the CCTV footage who they believed would be able help to with the ongoing investigation.

The new footage only came to light after detectives appealed through Police Ten 7 and to the media for information about the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Constable Rhiannon Jones of Hamilton City CIB on 021 930 204 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.