Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 17-year-old girl in Mangere.

The victim was found at an address in Buckland Rd over the weekend and has yet to be formally identified.

"Police have been conducting a scene examination at the address and are following lines of inquiries to establish the circumstances around the death," Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua said.

An autopsy is being conducted today.