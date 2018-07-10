How much would you change your driving behaviour in order to pass a driving test?

New Zealand's high road toll is often discussed in the news, and bad driving is one of the many factors that experts pinpoint as being behind crashes.

Newstalk ZB Wellington morning host Heather du Plessis-Allan disputes that.

She believes Kiwis are good drivers.

And she firmly includes herself in that category.

Two weeks ago, when discussing the issue on air, she told the Automobile Association she's a "fantastic driver".

So the AA challenged her to put her money where her mouth is - and take a driving test to prove it.

But would her self-described "zippy" driving style be good enough to pass the test?

The AA's chief driving instructor Bruce Fox runs the ruler over Heather's corner-cutting, lane changing and parallel parking - spoiler alert: It doesn't end well for Heather.