Sergeant Derek Wootton was killed on duty when trying to stop a Mongrel Mob member wanted for assault and carjacking.

Now, 10 years later, his life and tragic death are being remembered.

Police staff and Wootton's loved ones are gathering for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Royal New Zealand Police College at 7.25am today.

The College is in Porirua, the same region Wootten, 52, was working in when he lost his life.

Advertisement

He was on duty in the early hours of Friday July 11, 2008, when police received reports of a serious assault and carjacking.

Sergeant Derek Wootton.

Police patrols spotted the car near Porirua, and pursued it to Titahi Bay.

Wootten laid road spikes, but was hit by the car.

Despite the efforts of colleagues and paramedics, he died at the scene.

Mongrel Mob member Andrew Popo, then 33, was first charged with murder. He was later convicted of manslaughter, and sentenced to eight years and nine months jail.

At Derek Wootton's funeral in 2008, brother and fellow police officer Dave Wootton paid his respects before delivering a tribute. Photo / Tim Hales.

The Derek Wootton Memorial Trust was set up following his death, with the aim of helping young people achieve their goals.

Trust Secretary Inspector John Spence said it was important for them to come together to honour Wootton's life and service.

"The service will recognise him and his service to New Zealand Police, while also providing an opportunity to reflect on the dangers and risks that come with being a police officer."

The trust has raised and distributed more than $119,000 in grants and education scholarships over the past decade.

Spence said for the past two years, grants had gone towards covering Whitireia course fees, for two young people each year.

"We know Derek would have been a big supporter of the recipients of these grants, and would be immensely proud to see them succeeding in their chosen career paths."

At his funeral in 2008, Sergeant Derek Wootton's casket was driven through a Guard of Honour from members of the Emergency Services. Photo / Tim Hales.

Porirua police have chosen to mark the 10-year anniversary by renaming part of the Porirua Station "The Derek Wootton Loft" in his memory.

Wootton is one of 32 New Zealand police officers who have died while on duty.