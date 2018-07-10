A woman has died in a fall on an Auckland double-decker bus.

WorkSafe said the passenger died on Friday after they fell down the stairs of a Ritchies bus in Silverdale.

An initial inquiry by WorkSafe is now underway.

Auckland Transport media advisor James Ireland said staff were advised of the incident on Friday and had been told Ritchies Transport was undertaking a full investigation.

"Our deepest condolences go out to family and friends affected by this tragedy."

AT would assist in the investigation, and any other inquiries or investigations in any way it could, Ireland said.

We have been advised that a person has died following a fall down the stairs of a double decker bus in Silverdale on Friday. We are making initial inquiries. pic.twitter.com/eCw6KiKkjS — WorkSafe New Zealand (@WorkSafeNZ) July 10, 2018

Ritchies Transport has been approached for comment.

The company operates more than 80 double-deckers.

Statistics released earlier this year by AT revealed Ritchies Transport had a disproportionate number of accidents compared to other Auckland operators.

While the company had 260 buses in Auckland, 19 per cent the city total, it was responsible for 48 per cent of accidents, 1 News reported.

