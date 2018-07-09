The trial of a teenager accused of fatally stabbing another woman at a Christchurch house party has been delayed.

Katrina Roma Epiha, 19, has been charged with murdering Alicia Maree Nathan also known as Robinson, a 32-year-old mother-of-one, at an Avonhead Rd property on August 5 last year.

Her murder trial was due to begin at the High Court in Christchurch on Monday.

However, it has now been delayed. The reasons for the delay have been suppressed.

Epiha has been remanded in custody to a new pre-trial callover on September 7.