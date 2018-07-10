A man granted bail to attend his father's funeral has spent over a month on the run from police and is being sought in connection for another incident.

Rambo Barton, 32, was granted bail to attend his father's funeral, but failed to return to Christchurch Men's Prison on June 9, as per his bail conditions.

The Department of Corrections notified police and a warrant was issued for his arrest. A border alert was also raised with customs.

Taranaki police also want to speak to Barton in connection to an incident in a New Plymouth residential area on June 27.

Department of Corrections deputy national commissioner Andy Milne said any decision to grant bail was made by the district court, and corrections was not a party to proceedings.

"A person granted bail is not in corrections custody, and therefore not accompanied by corrections officers," Milne said.

Barton failed to return to Christchurch Men's Prison as scheduled and police were immediately advised, Milne said.

A police spokesman confirmed Barton's arrest warrant was still active, and they were "making enquiries" to find him.

Police request anyone with information about Barton's whereabouts contact their local police station or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.