There are highway headaches for South Auckland commuters this morning after a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway.

A police spokeswoman said the pile-up was a "nose to tail", involving three cars and a truck at about 6.50am.

There were no injuries, she said.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash occurred by the Ellerslie-Panmure off-ramp, northbound.

Emergency services were on the scene but the crash was blocking the middle lane, causing delays back to East Tamaki.

Meanwhile, a crash on the Northwestern Motorway on the Causeway is causing delays back to Te Atatu Rd.