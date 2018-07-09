There are highway headaches for South Auckland commuters this morning after a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway.
A police spokeswoman said the pile-up was a "nose to tail", involving three cars and a truck at about 6.50am.
There were no injuries, she said.
The NZ Transport Agency said the crash occurred by the Ellerslie-Panmure off-ramp, northbound.
Emergency services were on the scene but the crash was blocking the middle lane, causing delays back to East Tamaki.
Meanwhile, a crash on the Northwestern Motorway on the Causeway is causing delays back to Te Atatu Rd.