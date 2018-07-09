There are highway headaches for South Auckland commuters this morning after a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway.

A police spokeswoman said the pile-up was a "nose to tail", involving three cars and a truck at about 6.50am.

There were no injuries, she said.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash occurred by the Ellerslie-Panmure off-ramp, northbound.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Emergency services were on the scene but the crash was blocking the middle lane, causing delays back to East Tamaki.

Meanwhile, a crash on the Northwestern Motorway on the Causeway is causing delays back to Te Atatu Rd.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Third person dies days after Hawke's Bay crash

9 Jul, 2018 9:17pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

One dead at least eight injured in Levin and Kapiti crashes

9 Jul, 2018 8:28pm
2 minutes to read
NORTHERN ADVOCATE

Police chase, boat fire and more Northland news

10 Jul, 2018 7:30am
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Survivor of Waverley crash still in hospital

9 Jul, 2018 4:38pm
Quick Read