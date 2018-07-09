Severe weather warnings and watches across the country are being lifted as an "unstable" westerly flow eases, signalling a more settled few days.

Most parts of the country received a moderate amount of rain overnight, between 10-20mm, MetService lead forecaster Michael Martens said.

The heaviest rain fell in the ranges, with the highest amount recorded in the past 12 hours being 40mm in the Tararua Ranges.

Thunderstorms were recorded about the North Island's west coast, mostly around Auckland and Northland.

Something to look forward to as the weather eases from tomorrow. As the wind turns southwest from tomorrow, the weather looks more settled for the next 4 days apart from another front affecting the South Island on Wednesday. Keep up to date here https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^KL pic.twitter.com/WQ33ifKBz3 — MetService (@MetService) July 9, 2018

Snow was expected to 600m overnight in parts of the South Island.

At 5.30am there were no reports of snow, but road warnings were in place for the Desert Road (SH1) in the central North Island, and Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73) and Porters Pass (SH73) in the South Island, to 10am.

The severe weather was all on an "easing trend" today, Martens said.

Showers, possible hail and thunderstorms would ease through the morning in Auckland, becoming isolated by the afternoon with a high of 14C.

Some seriously big 🌊



As high as 10m in the Tasman Sea tonight & 6-8m along the west coast of Auckland-Northland into Tuesday -- dangerous surf conditions! pic.twitter.com/yE9LGMO6iB — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 9, 2018

It was a similar pattern across the North Island, with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms clearing through the morning for a fine afternoon.

The South Island was also on an improving trend, with Canterbury to Nelson in for a fine day, and showers in Southland and Otago clearing by the afternoon.

The next system would arrive in the South Island tonight, bringing another shot of cold air.

A look at cloud-to-ground lightning strikes since midday yesterday.



~Chris pic.twitter.com/5XnbAq6yiu — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 8, 2018

It would move on to the North Island Thursday, before a ridge builds into Friday, providing a brief settled period of weather.

Another system was forecast to arrive in the South Island Friday evening, leading to an "unsettled" weekend, Martens said.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Showers, some possibly heavy with hail. Showers gradually clearing from afternoon. Westerlies dying out evening. 15C high, 7C overnight.

Auckland

​ Showers, some heavy, possible hail and morning thunder, then becoming isolated from afternoon. Westerlies. 14C high, 9C overnight.

Hamilton

Showers, some heavy with possible thunderstorms and hail, easing afternoon and becoming fine. Westerlies easing afternoon. 13C high, 3C overnight.

​

Tauranga

A morning shower or two then increasing fine breaks. Westerlies dying out evening. 14C high, 4C overnight.

New Plymouth Showers, some heavy with possible thunderstorm and hail, easing from afternoon with increasing fine breaks. Strong morning southwest change. 13C high, 5C overnight.



Napier Mainly fine, but chance shower late morning and afternoon as northwesterlies turn southwest. 13C high, 0C overnight.



Wellington Early showers with a brief southerly change, possibly heavy with hail. Becoming fine from mid-morning. 10C high, 5C overnight.



Nelson Chance shower before dawn, then becoming fine in the morning. Southwesterlies. 13C high, 1C overnight.

Christchurch A few showers retreating to Banks Peninsula early morning, then becoming fine by afternoon. Southwesterly. 12C high, -1C overnight.



Dunedin Showers clearing to fine in the morning. Southwesterlies. 10C high, 4C overnight.