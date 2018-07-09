A man has been taken to hospital after being beaten with a pole in Christchurch.

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated assault in Riccarton about 6pm on Monday night.

A 62-year-old man was walking along Rattray St when another man got out of a vehicle and demanded money.

The offender then repeatedly hit the man with a pole-like weapon, police said.

Advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The offender was described as Caucasian, in his mid-20s, about 188cm, with short, blonde hair.

He was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt with writing on the front and a green/khaki cap.

The vehicle is thought to be a dark green or black rough-looking late-model sedan.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Constable Emmie Perham at Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.