A third person died six days after a crash near Wairoa which had already claimed the lives of Fabian George Cook and Freedom Rikael Morunga.

Police this evening confirmed Wairoa man Jordan John Christopher Edwards, 21, had also died from injuries sustained in the crash on State Highway 2 at Nuhaka, east of Wairoa, on June 29.

He died in hospital on July 5.

Cook, 33, and Morunga, 21, died at the scene.

The serious crash unit investigation is ongoing, police said.

Televised highlights of a local derby Wairoa rugby match became part of the memorial for Cook and Morunga last week.

The match between Poverty Bay competition Wairoa sides Tapuae and Athletic went ahead less than 24 hours after the tragedy.

With Tapuae struggling for numbers after two recent defaults, Cook was to have played his first game of the season in the green and black of the 108-year-old club.