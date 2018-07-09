A person has received serious burns after a house fire in Papakura.

Fire and Emergency Services were called to the fire on Smiths Ave in the South Auckland suburb at 8.43pm.

"A flat is well involved in fire and we are currently at work to extinguish the fire," a spokesman said.

"We are also treating one person with severe burns."

There are three appliances in attendance.

A St John spokesperson said one person had been take to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.