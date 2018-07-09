A New Zealand journalist has been badly injured while mountain climbing in the United States.

Derek Cheng, a former Herald reporter and keen mountaineer, is recovering in a hospital in Reno, Nevada after an accident during a climb called the Minaret Traverse near Mammoth Lakes last Tuesday.

Cheng, who was climbing alone, said he had no recollection of what happened.

"My last memory was of taking a break on Clyde Minaret around midday while maybe about two-thirds of the way up," he said on Facebook.

Advertisement

"I was either struck by rock fall and then fell some distance, or I fell some distance and struck some rocks. Either way, I was knocked unconscious for a couple of hours.

"When I came to, my back ached, half of my face was covered in blood and completely numb, and my lower right leg was also plastered in blood. One of my eyes was fused shut from so much blood."

He later discovered he had bleeding in his brain, and had broken bones in his foot and his back.

But he was alone on the side of the mountain and far from medical help.

First, he had to abseil down the mountain, which is 3700m at its highest point.

"I was exhausted, though. I would rappel, get to a little ledge, and then lie down and sleep for an hour," he said.

"With only one eye, I would lose my balance a lot, and fall on my back, which I decided would be least injurious way to fall on scree."

After several hours, he descended back to the main track, but still faced a 16km walk back to his van.

He said he made good progress before it became dark, and he began to walk in circles and began hallucinating because of his head injury.

He slept again, waking at 5am "stiff as hell" and covered in mosquitoes.

Once back on the trail, Cheng ran into a group of hikers who were "clearly alarmed" to see his blood-caked face. One of the hikers walked him back to his van and drove him to a hospital at Mammoth.

But his ordeal was not quite over. The hospital did not have a trauma unit to deal with his injuries, so he was flown to another hospital in Reno, where he underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Cheng said he expected a long recovery from his injuries.

"Most of my face is still numb and recovering from surgery, so I am sure the next few weeks will be fascinating, as well as challenging."

An experienced climber, he has previously scaled peaks including the famous El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, as well as mountains in Asia and Australia.