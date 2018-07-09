Teen boys who were shooting an air rifle at a back fence of a Hamilton home, turned the gun on Police when they arrived to investigate this morning.​​

The officers arrived at the Ross Cres property in Fairfield about 10.20am and could hear shots being fired at them as they approached.

Pellets were fired at Police but there were no injuries, a police media spokesperson said.

Not long after a cordon had been set up around the house the boys gave themselves up.

Three boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested and have been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.